Trooper struck, injured during car chase; suspect dead after shooting

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was struck on Interstate 15 near the Strip by a suspected carjacker Tuesday who died after a law enforcement shooting at the scene.

Interstate 15 is shut down in central Las Vegas after a trooper was struck and critically injured during a law enforcement pursuit of a carjacking suspect. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police officers from multiple Las Vegas agencies and hospital personnel gather in front of University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police officers from multiple Las Vegas agencies and hospital personnel gather in front of University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police block Interstate 15 southbound ramp near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Metro officer blocks traffic onto the I-15 northbound lanes at Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was struck on Interstate 15 near the Strip by a suspected carjacker Tuesday who died after a law enforcement shooting at the scene, officials said.

The suspected carjacker was the focus of a law enforcement pursuit before the trooper was struck on the southbound lanes of I-15 near Sahara Avenue, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said. The trooper was in critical condition at University Medical Center as of Tuesday evening.

After impact, a law enforcement shooting unfolded on the interstate, Smaka said. The suspected carjacker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the shooting “was a contributing factor” in the suspect’s death, but the agency provided no further information on the shooting and declined to specify who opened fire.

Rick McCann, executive director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, confirmed that Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on the interstate. It remains unclear if officers from any assisting agencies opened fire.

Much of Interstate 15 near the Strip was shut down Tuesday as authorities investigated.

Trooper struck

The trooper was out of his patrol vehicle and attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was hit during the vehicle pursuit, Smaka said.

“A Metro helicopter landed on the freeway and transported (the trooper) to the hospital,” said a law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Smaka did not identify the trooper who was hit but described him as a longtime veteran of Highway Patrol. The trooper’s family was at the hospital, Smaka said Tuesday afternoon.

Details on what exactly prompted the initial law enforcement pursuit were not available as of Tuesday evening.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify and determine the cause and manner of death of the suspect who died at the scene.

‘We’re like a family’

Outside of the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, a few dozen law enforcement officers had gathered, waiting on updates about the trooper’s condition. A few hugged each other.

“It’s always very, very hard,” Smaka said of the situation. He said he and the trooper who was hit have worked together for many years.

“We’re like a family,” Smaka said outside the hospital, “and when one of us is hurt … we all feel it.”

The southbound lanes of I-15 remained closed between Lake Mead Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road as of Tuesday evening. A stretch of northbound I-15 also was shut down Tuesday, but that section had reopened by about 5 p.m.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police helped shut down the interstate. The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate the law enforcement shooting, Smaka said.

Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.