Troopers cite California-bound motorists, taunt them on Twitter

Unruly drivers looking to skirt around the holiday traffic jam near the Nevada-California border put the “labor” in Labor Day for state troopers.

A California-bound motorist was stopped by the Nevada Highway Patrol for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 15 as they tried to skirt a traffic jam on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NHP via Twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command was out in force Monday, busting motorists using the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 to get around the up to 20-mile backup created by a mass of Las Vegas visitors heading home.

But it wasn’t all work and no play for troopers, as they took to Twitter multiple times to put offending motorists on blast.

“#shoulderdrivers Shame, Shame, Shame,” one tweet read.

“Two more drivers who’s time was too precious to sit in traffic,” another tweet read, picturing two different vehicles pulled over. “Good Springs Justice Court in Jean is lovely in the month of December. That’s the court dates that are being populated on the citations today, until then, sign here.”

While troopers pulled over at least 10 motorists for the shoulder violation, a pattern began to emerge.

Troopers began hinting that the offending drivers were from California, which should be of no surprise as visitors from the Golden State make up a large portion of Las Vegas visitors, especially on long holiday weekends.

“So apparently this persons time is more valuable then everyone else’s because he was pulled over for using the shoulder as a travel lane. Looking at the (California) plate we can’t say we are surprised. Troopers are on the road down in Primm to prevent as much of this as we can.”

Multiple tweets noted license plates and where drivers were from, and even when it appeared a driver was from somewhere other than California due to a license plate from a different state, the Highway Patrol joked that it was a rental.

“Got us a Georgia Peach driving in the shoulder,” NHP’s tweet read. “Just kidding, it’s a rental, you all know where the driver is from by now.”

So next time you make a trip to Las Vegas on a popular weekend, plan ahead to leave before or after the usual traffic jam. If not, pack you patience, as Nevada troopers will not only ticket you, making that long ride home even longer, they might air your dirty laundry on Twitter for the world to see.

