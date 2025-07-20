104°F
Tropical Parkway closed at Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2025 - 4:00 pm
 

Eastbound Tropical Parkway is currently closed at Interstate 15, according to a X post by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The RTC did not provide any further information in a phone call Sunday afternoon.

Contact Kevin J. Barr @kbarr@reviewjournal.com

