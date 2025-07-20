Tropical Parkway closed at Interstate 15
Eastbound Tropical Parkway is currently closed at Interstate 15, according to a X post by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
#FASTALERT EB Tropical Pkwy closed at I-15, use other routes. pic.twitter.com/epntoUvuC8
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 20, 2025
The RTC did not provide any further information in a phone call Sunday afternoon.
