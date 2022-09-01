Tropicana Avenue closes eastbound lanes for emergency repair work

All of the eastbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue between Wynn Road and Valley View Boulevard were closed on Thursday, officials said.

All of the eastbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue between Wynn Road and Valley View Boulevard were closed on Thursday for “emergency repair work,” officials said.

The left lane of Tropicana westbound was also closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the emergency construction and road closure, but the traffic mess was sure to be compounded by the fact there are ongoing major delays on nearby I-15 northbound near Tropicana due to debris in the road.

Drivers on Tropicana were being detoured to avoid the repair work.

A series of tweets late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon said the Tropicana closures were in effect “until futher notice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

