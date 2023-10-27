69°F
Tropicana bridge over I-15 to close for multiple days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 5:21 pm
 
Motorists navigate through the diverging diamond interchange that was added on Tropicana Avenue ...
Motorists navigate through the diverging diamond interchange that was added on Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 as part of the Dropicana construction project on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Tropicana Avenue Bridge over Interstate 15 is scheduled for a multiday full closure beginning next week.

Tropicana eastbound and westbound will close to traffic between 9 a.m. Nov. 5 and 5 a.m. Nov. 8.

“The closure is necessary for traffic changes ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 event,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement.

Motorists traveling east and west should use Flamingo Road, Harmon Avenue or Hacienda Avenue during the closure.

The work is part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana project.

Other upcoming work tied to the project includes:

— I-15 southbound lanes closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday between Hacienda and Sunset Road. from 9:00 p.m. The overnight closure is needed for crews to install and Active Traffic Management gantry.

— Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive on multiple occasions next week. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov.4 and between midnight and 7 a.m. Nov. 5.

Access to Arena Drive will remain open from the north. Access to Excalibur Way will be accessible from the south. Pedestrians will be rerouted.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

