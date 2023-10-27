Tropicana bridge over I-15 to close for multiple days
The Tropicana Avenue Bridge over Interstate 15 is scheduled for a multiday full closure beginning next week.
Tropicana eastbound and westbound will close to traffic between 9 a.m. Nov. 5 and 5 a.m. Nov. 8.
“The closure is necessary for traffic changes ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 event,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement.
Motorists traveling east and west should use Flamingo Road, Harmon Avenue or Hacienda Avenue during the closure.
The work is part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana project.
Other upcoming work tied to the project includes:
— I-15 southbound lanes closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday between Hacienda and Sunset Road. from 9:00 p.m. The overnight closure is needed for crews to install and Active Traffic Management gantry.
— Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive on multiple occasions next week. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov.4 and between midnight and 7 a.m. Nov. 5.
Access to Arena Drive will remain open from the north. Access to Excalibur Way will be accessible from the south. Pedestrians will be rerouted.
