Tropicana, I-15 interchange upgrade project kicks off

Various dignitaries are kicking off the nearly three-year-long project at a news conference Tuesday morning at Allegiant Stadium.

An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday, February 18, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Work on the $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange project is set to kick off this week.

Various dignitaries will attend a news conference Tuesday morning at Allegiant Stadium to kick off the off the nearly three-year-long project. Expected to attend are U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow.

The project is estimated to be substantially complete at the end of 2024, with final completion slated for mid-2025. Plans call for the Tropicana interchange to be completely rebuilt. The Tropicana bridge will be widened and raised four feet, with the flyover ramp from I-15 southbound above it being partially reconstructed and raised as well.

Plans also call for high occupancy vehicle drop ramps at the Harmon Avenue bridge and for Dean Martin Drive to be realigned underneath the Tropicana bridge, eliminating an interchange with a traffic signal there.

The project will be carried out in four main phases. Work that will interrupt traffic the most on I-15 won’t begin until later this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

