Tropicana over I-15 to close for week; flyover ramp closed for nearly 3 years to reopen

Following the planned weeklong closure of Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15, a flyover ramp shuttered since 2022 will reopen to traffic.

A crew continues to work on the bridge southbound from Tropicana Avenue onto the I-15 and other sections as the Tropicana project continues on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A flyover ramp closed since 2022 will reopen later this month following a weeklong closure of Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15.

The section of Tropicana will close to traffic in both directions from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. March 14, between Polaris Avenue and the New York-New York as crews transition the road from its current diverging diamond interchange to a standard version.

Once the road reopens, so too will the flyover ramp connecting eastbound Tropicana to southbound I-15. The flyover ramp has been closed to traffic since 2022 when the $382 million I-15-Tropicana project began.

Tropicana will remain two lanes in each direction while construction on the median continues.

The yearslong project, which kicked off in May 2022, is slated to wrap up later this year, with the mainline traffic impacts being removed in late April, NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said. Crews will repave a stretch of I-15 in both directions between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads later this summer, she added.

Work on the project includes adding lanes on the Tropicana bridge over I-15, installing new dynamic messaging boards and pavement rehabilitation between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads, adding the high occupancy vehicle half-interchange at Harmon Avenue.

The new Joey Bishop Drive was added between Dean Martin Drive, which is eliminating the four-way intersection at Dean Martin and Tropicana, with streamlined north-south travel now available via Joey Bishop, which opened earlier this month.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.