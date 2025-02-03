Tropicana to see series of closures near I-15

Tropicana Avenue near Interstate 15 is set for multiple full and partial closures over several weeks.

FILE - Construction on the Tropicana bridge over Interstate 15, as part of the Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange project, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The planned closures are tied to the $385 million I-15-Tropicana interchange project, which is slated to wrap up this year. During the closures, crews will be reconstructing a stretch of Tropicana at Dean Martin Drive, with work including restriping, barrier installation and intersection improvements.

Starting Monday and running 24/7 through Feb. 18, Tropicana will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at the Dean Martin intersection, with the south half of Tropicana closed. There will be no access to Dean Martin heading east or west from Tropicana. Access to businesses within the work zone will be maintained during the lane closures.

A full closure of Tropicana between Polaris Avenue and I-15 is planned to occur between 9 p.m. Feb. 18 and 5 a.m. Feb. 19. During that time, the I-15 southbound off-ramp to Tropicana will have one lane to access Tropicana eastbound; westbound access will be closed.

Lastly, from Feb. 19 to March 7 Tropicana will again be down to two lanes in each direction at the Dean Martin intersection, with the north half of Tropicana closed. Access to both directions of Dean Martin from Tropicana will also be closed during the work.

Motorists should use the recently opened Joey Bishop Road during the closures for eastbound and westbound travel.

