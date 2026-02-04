47°F
Truck carrying cattle rolls over on Las Vegas interstate

Spaghetti Bowl area in central Las Vegas (RTC cameras)
Spaghetti Bowl area in central Las Vegas (RTC cameras)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Motorcyclist dies after crash on State Route 160
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2026 - 3:33 am
 

A semi-tractor trailer carrying dozens of cattle rolled over in a busy Las Vegas interchange early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Spaghetti Bowl, on the transition ramp from Interstate 15 south to Interstate 11 south, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Troopers said the “IR15 south to go IR11 south transition ramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. This can possibly be extended over six hours. IR15 south to go IR15 north will remain open for traffic.”

NHP said the semi-tractor trailer “was loaded with 28 cattle on board.” The driver was not injured and was speaking with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

