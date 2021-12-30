44°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Truck fire kills cattle, backs up traffic on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 6:39 am
 
Updated December 30, 2021 - 7:06 am
A truck fired backed up traffic on Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (RTC Traffic Camera)
A truck fired backed up traffic on Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (RTC Traffic Camera)

A large truck hauling cattle caught fire on Interstate 15 early Thursday in Las Vegas, killing some cattle and causing traffic delays for commuters.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the livestock hauling vehicle caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-15, just north of U.S. Highway 95, sometime around 6 a.m. The driver was hauling cattle.

“(I-15) southbound will be shut down periodically as we unload the cattle into another truck,” Wellman said. “The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no other vehicles were involved.”

The driver was not injured “but a few cattle have been pronounced deceased,” Wellman said.

The lanes were cleared by about 7 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
3
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
4
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
5
Local Keno players hit it big at Las Vegas Valley casinos
Local Keno players hit it big at Las Vegas Valley casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & ...
Here’s how to navigate Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve reveling
By / RJ

With revelers set to return to the Las Vegas Strip and the Fremont Street Experience downtown in droves this year to ring in the New Year, locals and visitors alike can expect an influx of traffic and road closures as the area ushers in 2022.