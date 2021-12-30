Truck fire kills cattle, backs up traffic on I-15

A large truck hauling cattle caught fire on Interstate 15 early Thursday in Las Vegas, killing some cattle and causing major traffic delays for commuters.

A truck fired backed up traffic on Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (RTC Traffic Camera)

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the livestock hauling vehicle caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-15, just north of U.S. Highway 95, sometime around 6 a.m. The driver was hauling cattle.

“(I-15) southbound will be shut down periodically as we unload the cattle into another truck,” Wellman said. “The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no other vehicles were involved.”

The driver was not injured “but a few cattle have been pronounced deceased,” Wellman said.

The lanes were cleared by about 7 a.m.

