Truck hits 4 cars, causes traffic chaos on I-15 in Las Vegas

The semi truck driver had a medical episode and hit four cars before the truck caught fire, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters work at the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of -15 north of downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (NLV fire department via Twitter)

A semi catches fire in the southbound lanes of -15 north of downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (RTC traffic cameras)

A semi truck hit four cars and caught fire on Interstate 15 after the driver had a medical episode Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The semi was on Interstate 15 driving south from Cheyenne Avenue when the crash happened. The semi stopped after the crash near the Interstate 515 exit.

ALERT- at approx 4:30pm @NLVFireDept and @LasVegasFD responded to a semi truck fire. Per NHP the semi truck driver had a medical episode and hit 4 cars on the I-15 from Cheyenne southbound before grinding to a stop near the 515 exit. Continues in comments. pic.twitter.com/F6WcvoUnzW — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) November 23, 2022

The North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:30 p.m. and extinguished the fire before it spread into the semi’s trailer.

Drivers near the crash pulled the semi’s driver from the vehicle before the truck caught fire. The driver was transported to Valley Hospital Medical Center Emergency Room, North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a tweet.