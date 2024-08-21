Trump’s Las Vegas visit to affect road, air travel this week

President Donald Trump's motorcade drives north on the Las Vegas Strip outside The Venetian with an escort from Las Vegas police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Donald Trump’s Las Vegas campaign stop this week will lead to road and air travel impacts around Southern Nevada.

A temporary flight restriction for VIP movement filed Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration, used for air travel of high profile individuals such as presidents and presidential candidates, begins at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and runs through 6 p.m. Friday. When Trump’s plane lands and departs Las Vegas during that time frame, travelers should expect ground stops at Harry Reid International Airport and potential flight delays.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Trump’s campaign representatives and Reid airport officials didn’t respond Wednesday to Las Vegas Review-Journal inquiries about potential road and air impacts tied to the former president’s visit.

The start time to the flight restrictions suggests Trump could arrive at Harry Reid International Airport as early as Thursday afternoon, meaning the former president could stay overnight in Las Vegas. In several previous visits to Southern Nevada, including during his presidency, Trump has stayed at his namesake hotel, Trump International on Fashion Show Drive near the Las Vegas Strip, next to the Fashion Show Mall.

Based on previous visits, potential road impacts if Trump does indeed stay overnight Thursday include: the airport connector tunnel, the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

Trump is scheduled to appear at noon Friday at Il Toro E La Cabra to discuss his campaign promise to not tax tips. The restaurant is on Decatur Boulevard, near Sunset Road, just off the 215 Beltway. Based on the location, potential traffic impacts as Trump makes his way to the restaurant include: Las Vegas Boulevard, I-15; Spring Mountain, the 215, Decatur and Sunset.

It is likely Trump will head out of Las Vegas fairly soon after the event, as he has another campaign stop planned for Glendale, Arizona, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Potential road impacts for when Trump’s motorcade makes its way to Reid airport for departure include: the 215, Decatur and the airport connector tunnel.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.