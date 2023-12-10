Two dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
The northbound U.S. 95 at Elkhorn Road is closed, the Nevada Highway Patrol says.
Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, police said.
The three-vehicle crash, which police said they responded to just after 3:20 p.m., is causing significant closures. Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
As well, the eastbound and westbound Interstate 215 ramps to the northbound U.S. 95 are also closed.
Traffic was being onto Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada State Police spokesperson Kim Smith.
