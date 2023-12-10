47°F
Traffic

Two dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas

By Mark Credico Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2023 - 5:22 pm
 
Updated December 9, 2023 - 5:49 pm
Police activity is seen this traffic camera image of U.S. 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. A fatal ...
Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

The three-vehicle crash, which police said they responded to just after 3:20 p.m., is causing significant closures. Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

As well, the eastbound and westbound Interstate 215 ramps to the northbound U.S. 95 are also closed.

Traffic was being onto Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada State Police spokesperson Kim Smith.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

