Two dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas

The northbound U.S. 95 at Elkhorn Road is closed, the Nevada Highway Patrol says.

Police activity is seen this traffic camera image of U.S. 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. A fatal crash on U.S. 95 at Elkhorn Road on Dec. 9, 2023 has shut down U.S. 95 north at Elkhorn as well as the northbound Interstate 215 eastbound and westbound ramps to the U.S. 95 northbound, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

The three-vehicle crash, which police said they responded to just after 3:20 p.m., is causing significant closures. Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

As well, the eastbound and westbound Interstate 215 ramps to the northbound U.S. 95 are also closed.

Traffic was being onto Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada State Police spokesperson Kim Smith.

