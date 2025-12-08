‘Unacceptable’: Metro, local agencies form task force to reduce road fatalities

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez said during a news conference at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on Monday that, from the start of the year through Oct. 31, 299 people in the valley have died in crashes.

Law enforcement agencies across the valley are joining forces, forming a traffic task force to decrease road fatalities.

”This is unacceptable,” Hernandez said. “This is why today we’re launching a coordinated traffic enforcement initiative. Our mission is to reduce unsafe driving, prevent crashes before they happen, and remove dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

Hernandez was joined by representatives from the Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Boulder City Police Departments, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County School District Police.

The initiative would employ a “data-driven deployment of resources,” according to Hernandez. Later, when asked by a reporter, he elaborated, saying that specific locations — dangerous intersections and major roadways with frequent crashes — would be targeted through increased patrols and visibility.

As of Sunday, there had been 153 traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Kevin Honea, deputy chief of the Nevada Highway Patrol, said that, through partnerships like this one, “lives will be saved.”

“This is a shared commitment,” Honea said. “The people of Las Vegas deserve to be able to drive safely from their home to work every day. This partnership will identify the behaviors that lead to crashes and rectify them.”

