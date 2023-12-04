53°F
UNLV medical school gets $571K to continue studying car crashes

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 9:26 am
 
Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of L ...
Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

There has been a notable rise in Nevada in citations related to speeds of 100 mph or more, reflecting an almost 50 percent increase in just two years.

In 2022, Nevada had the sixth-highest number of confrontational drivers. From 2018-21, 1.4 million citations were issued by Nevada law enforcement agencies, of which 38,172 were related to aggressive driving, careless driving, reckless driving or failure to exercise due care. Of these citations, 70.5 percent were associated with a motor vehicle crash.

These were just two of the highlights cited by UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine as the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety has awarded a $571,279 grant to the school to continue its work toward understanding and preventing traffic-related injuries and fatalities in Nevada, according to a news release.

Traffic-related injuries and deaths remain an increasing public health challenge.

“The number and severity of crash injuries I see in the trauma ward is astounding and it saddens me because so much of it can be prevented,” said Dr. Deborah Kuhls, whose team has been analyzing crash, injury and non-adjudicated citation data for over a decade to inform prevention and policy initiatives. “We need to change the public mindset when it comes to vehicle collisions, and maybe it begins by changing the language.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

