UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley

Police patrol on Maryland Parkway after a shooting on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police patrol at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after an active shooter event at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Road closures tied to the aftermath of the UNLV shooting will affect afternoon commutes.

Interstate 15 northbound between Blue Diamond Road and Charleston Boulevard was closed to traffic around 12:30 p.m. to allow for first responder movement between UNLV and University Medical Center.

I-15 northbound reopened to general traffic at 2:30 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. It will take some time for traffic to get back to normal following the two-hour-long closure. Northbound I-15 freeway ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road reopened to traffic at 3:33 p.m. after being closed for several hours.

Roads into and surrounding UNLV are also closed.

Maryland Parkway is closed between Tropicana and Flamingo.

Tropicana is closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

Flamingo Road is closed from Maryland Parkway to Paradise Road.

Harmon Avenue at University Center Drive is also closed.

There was no time frame provided for when the affected roads would be reopened.

