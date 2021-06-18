US 95 Casino Center offramp closure delayed 1 week

The closure was slated to begin Monday and last through Sept. 1, but scheduling issues resulted in the delay, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 as some vehicles take the Casino Center Boulevard offramp in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A months-long closure of the U.S. Highway 95 southbound off-ramp at Casino Center Boulevard that was set to begin next week has been pushed back by one week.

A revised work schedule was not yet available.

The nearly three-month closure is needed as part of the $38.8 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project that stretches from Interstate 15 to Eastern Avenue. The entire project is set to be completed by mid-2022.

A new southbound auxiliary lane also will be added between I-15 and Eastern via lane restriping and the Eastern southbound off-ramp will be widened to two lanes.

Other improvements entail reconstructing the aging Eastern and Desert Inn Road bridges to address fatigue cracks in the structural steel box girders.

Work will occur Monday through Saturday throughout the 370-working-day project. The stretch of highway averages 183,000 vehicles daily, pre-pandemic, with heavy trucks accounting for 1.2 percent of total traffic.

The project is intended to extend the near-term service life of the viaduct — a long bridge-like structure carrying an elevated roadway — that some portions were built almost 60 years ago.

