US 95 near downtown Las Vegas to see week of travel restrictions

Downtown Las Vegas to see U.S. 95 travel impacts this week, tied to paving operations for the viaduct rehabilitation project.

The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction starting Sunday for southbound traffic and June 29 for northbound through December 2022. (NDOT)

Another week of increased travel impacts are planned for a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 near downtown Las Vegas.

This week’s round of work tied to the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project doesn’t include full shutdowns of the freeway, but some portions will go down to one lane in each direction overnight.

Paving operations for the project are responsible for the closures, with the project tracking toward early completion this summer.

Monday

— U.S. 95 northbound from Eastern Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowl will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— U.S. 95 northbound offramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Desert Inn Road under U.S. 95 closed 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Tuesday

— U.S. 95 northbound from Eastern to I-15 reduced to one lane 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Casino Center Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— U.S. 95 northbound ramp to I-15 southbound closed 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— U.S. 95 northbound ramp to I-15 northbound closed 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Wednesday

— U.S. 95 northbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to I-15 reduced to one lane 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Auxiliary lane on U.S. 95 northbound between Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway closed 2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

— Casino Center onramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Main Street under U.S. 95 closed 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Thursday

— U.S. 95 northbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to I-15 reduced to one lane 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Casino Center onramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— U.S. 95 southbound offramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

— Main Street under U.S. 95 closed 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

