52°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Orange barrels and cones will be a familiar sight to Las Vegas Valley drivers this spring and s ...
Orange barrels and cones will be a familiar sight to Las Vegas Valley drivers this spring and summer. (COURTESY)

Days after one U.S. Highway 95 ramp near downtown Las Vegas reopens Friday evening, another will close for a month.

The U.S. 95 southbound offramp to Charleston Boulevard will close to traffic for 30 days at 5 a.m. April 10, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The closure is needed to reconstruct the onramp to U.S. 95, according to NDOT.

Motorists should exit U.S. 95 southbound at Eastern Avenue or Boulder Highway during the long-term Charleston ramp closure.

Next week’s closure will mark the second of four long-term closures associated with the $59 million U.S. 95/Charleston project.

The first of the closures, the onramp from Charleston to U.S. 95 northbound, which has been closed since March 6, is scheduled to reopen for traffic at 5 p.m. Friday.

The U.S. 95/Charleston project is aimed to reduce crashes and reduce travel time around the Charleston curve, while increasing mobility on Charleston at U.S. 95.

“The project will widen U.S. 95 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. “It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety.”

Construction on the project began last year and is slated to run through the spring of 2024.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
3
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
4
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
5
CARTOONS: How Trump plans to attack DeSantis
CARTOONS: How Trump plans to attack DeSantis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Yearlong US 95 project between downtown Las Vegas, Henderson begins
Yearlong US 95 project between downtown Las Vegas, Henderson begins
More Summerlin Parkway lane restrictions slated to begin
More Summerlin Parkway lane restrictions slated to begin
I-15/Harmon half interchange work kicks off
I-15/Harmon half interchange work kicks off
I-15 lane restrictions, full Tropicana bridge closure on the way
I-15 lane restrictions, full Tropicana bridge closure on the way
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15