US 95 ramp to Summerlin Parkway to close this weekend

The weekend ramp closure begins Friday evening and is tied to NDOT’s Summerlin repair and rehabilitation project slated to run through early August.

The U.S. Highway 95 northbound offramp to Summerlin Parkway is set to close for multiple days over the weekend.

The heavily used offramp will be shut to traffic between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The U.S. 95 northbound HOV lane flyover to Summerlin Parkway will remain open during the closure to the main ramp.

“However, we do anticipate heavier-than-normal backups in that area, especially on Saturday,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement.

The closure is tied to NDOT’s Summerlin repair and rehabilitation project that is scheduled to last through early August.

The project includes repaving, overhead sign replacement, new LED lighting, enhanced barrier rails and improved signals for drivers and pedestrians.

