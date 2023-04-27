89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

US 95 ramp to Summerlin Parkway to close this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2023 - 3:28 pm
New irrigation lines, left, are seen as part of a median landscaping project on Summerlin Parkw ...
New irrigation lines, left, are seen as part of a median landscaping project on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard, by Howard Hughes Corp. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The U.S. Highway 95 northbound offramp to Summerlin Parkway is set to close for multiple days over the weekend.

The heavily used offramp will be shut to traffic between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The U.S. 95 northbound HOV lane flyover to Summerlin Parkway will remain open during the closure to the main ramp.

“However, we do anticipate heavier-than-normal backups in that area, especially on Saturday,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement.

The closure is tied to NDOT’s Summerlin repair and rehabilitation project that is scheduled to last through early August.

The project includes repaving, overhead sign replacement, new LED lighting, enhanced barrier rails and improved signals for drivers and pedestrians.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
2
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
3
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
4
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
5
Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998
Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95
Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95
I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon
More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon
5 traffic hot spots to avoid in the Las Vegas Valley
5 traffic hot spots to avoid in the Las Vegas Valley
I-15 northbound traffic diverted because of crash
I-15 northbound traffic diverted because of crash