Traffic

US 95 reopens after police activity near Creech Air Force Base

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2021 - 2:31 pm
Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Highway 95 was closed briefly Monday afternoon while Creech Air Force Base resolved a “possible explosives detection,” according to a statement from the base.

The Regional Transportation Commission said on Twitter that the highway was closed between mile markers 113 and 120 due to police activity. All lanes were reopened just before 2 p.m., the commission said in a later tweet.

A team of explosive ordnance disposal technicians responded to the area and found no explosives. The main gate of the base was re-opened shortly after, according to the statement.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

