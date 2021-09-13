US 95 southbound closed between Craig and Cheyenne

U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. (RTC Traffic Camera)

U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. The closure occurred after Las Vegas police responded a “person with a knife” call that began at a business. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert Police activity on US95 southbound at Craig Road. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at Craig Road. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 13, 2021

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.