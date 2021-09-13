83°F
Traffic

US 95 southbound closed between Craig and Cheyenne

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 6:58 am
 
U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. (RTC Traffic Camera)
U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. (RTC Traffic Camera)

U.S. Highway 95 southbound is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue. The closure occurred after Las Vegas police responded a “person with a knife” call that began at a business. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

