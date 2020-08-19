Valley View-Harmon road project opens up new Strip access point

Motorists can finally continue on Valley View Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, a constant site for U-turns in the Las Vegas Valley for decades.

The newly finished road project to connect Valley View Boulevard and Harmon Avenue is seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County marked the completion Wednesday of a $65 million project that connected Valley View and extended access to Harmon Avenue.

Before the project, the roads were halted at the Union Pacific railroad tracks in the area. Flyover ramps constructed with the project now allow vehicles to travel over the tracks.

The project was carried out in two phases over several years. In the first phase, completed in 2004, the bridge was built over Interstate 15 connecting Polaris Avenue with Las Vegas Boulevard.

The additional road connection opens up better access for area businesses and creates another access point for those going to the Las Vegas Strip via Harmon.

The new access point is expected to decrease traffic congestion on Tropicana and Flamingo.

“This project improves access for local businesses and residents traversing one of the busiest areas in Clark County,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said. “While it has been a phased-in project over many years, it will provide suppliers and visitors of the Las Vegas Strip and stadium district an alternative route.”

Construction on the Harmon-Valley View project began in January 2019.

