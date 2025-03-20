Vegas Loop sees police presence following Tesla fires

Security measures have been heightened around Boring Company Vegas Loop stations amid an array of incidents involving Teslas locally and across the nation.

Metropolitan Police squad vehicle sits outside of Boring Company's Vegas Loop station at Westgate as a Tesla model vehicle drives by on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Security measures have been heightened around Boring Company Vegas Loop stations amid an array of incidents involving Teslas in Las Vegas and across the nation.

The increased measures include adding Metropolitan Police Department officers near loop stations, which are mainly located around the Las Vegas Convention Center, following multiple Teslas being set on fire at a Southern Nevada service center.

Police said the fires resemble terrorism because Molotov cocktails were used to start the blazes. The Vegas Loop transportation system uses Tesla model vehicles to transport convention attendees between various exhibit halls.

“In response to recent incidents involving Teslas, we work closely with Metro and The Boring Company to implement enhanced and visible safety measures across the four Loop stations spanning the LVCC campus,” the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a statement.

A Metro spokesperson confirmed Thursday that they have increased patrols “at Tesla locations throughout the valley.”

A police vehicle was seen stationed Thursday afternoon outside of the Vegas Loop’s Westgate Station.

Like Tesla, Boring Co. is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who has recently stirred controversy because of work he is leading with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, for President Donald Trump’s administration.

The authority said that the safety of employees and visitors is a top priority and that the added measures are on top of their already robust security plan.

“Additional layers of year-round security on the LVCC campus include a 56-member security team and Metro’s Convention Center Area Command,” the LVCVA said.

The Vegas Loop includes four stations on the convention center’s campus and two offshoots to Resorts World and Westgate. The people mover system is only operational during trade shows and events at the convention center.

Security measures are also in place to ensure that only the Teslas that are part of Boring Company’s project are allowed into the loop system.

“The Loop at the LVCC remains restricted to convention attendees,” the LVCVA said. “Measures to restrict access, including a license plate recognition system, help prevent unauthorized entry to the system.”

Boring Co. is in the process of expanding the Vegas Loop, with tunneling and station work occurring to Encore and under Paradise Road, where multiple stations will be linked to the convention center, including one planned for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

At full buildout the Vegas Loop is planned for 68 miles of tunnels and 104 stations to be located across the resort corridor, downtown Las Vegas and other places of interest including Allegiant Stadium, Chinatown and eventually Harry Reid International Airport.

