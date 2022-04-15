57°F
Vehicle fire closes I-11 in Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 6:37 am
 
Motorists using Interstate 11 in the Boulder City area were advised to prepare for significant delays early Friday due to a vehicle fire in the area.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said all lanes of I-11 were closed at mile marker 2 in Boulder City.

Transportation cameras in the area showed firefighters working to address the fire and clean up the area at 6 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

