Vehicle fire closes I-11 in Boulder City

Motorists using Interstate 11 in the Boulder City area were advised to prepare for significant delays early Friday due to a vehicle fire in the area.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said all lanes of I-11 were closed at mile marker 2 in Boulder City.

Transportation cameras in the area showed firefighters working to address the fire and clean up the area at 6 a.m.

