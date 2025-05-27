Vice President JD Vance’s Vegas visit to affect Southern Nevada traffic this week

Vice President JD Vance visiting Las Vegas this week could lead to travel issues around Southern Nevada.

Record numbers to hit the road for summer’s kickoff. Las Vegas is a top spot

Police: Driver charged in Nevada crash that killed 2 kids said he smoked ‘bowl of marijuana’

Vice President JD Vance speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Las Vegas this week could lead to travel issues around Southern Nevada.

Vance is scheduled to land in Las Vegas on Tuesday when he’ll be a guest speaker at a MAGA Inc. fundraiser at an undisclosed location, according to The Washington Post.

Vance will remain in Las Vegas until Wednesday where he’ll be a featured speaker at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference being held at The Venetian.

A temporary flight restriction for VIP movement in place over Southern Nevada between 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Despite the temporary flight restriction, flight impacts related to Vance’s visit at Harry Reid International Airport are not expected, according to airport spokesman Luke Nimmo.

Temporary traffic issues should be expected anywhere near Vance’s motorcade travels in the Las Vegas Valley this week, including near Reid Airport and The Venetian. Typical presidential and vice-presidential visits can see temporary shutdowns of portions of the Airport Connector Tunnel, the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, as the motorcade travels around Las Vegas.

Other surface roads near the airport and The Venetian such as Tropicana Avenue, Spring Mountain Road/Sands Avenue are also routinely affected during presidential visits.

The Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on potential Vance motorcade road impacts.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.