Traffic

Want to taxi to the Super Bowl? It’ll cost you extra

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 5:51 pm
 
Cab drivers pull into the taxi pick up lane at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2017. (Las Vegas ...
Super Bowl weekend is only a few weeks away, and if you’re planning to get there by taxi, prepare to spend a little more than you normally would on a ride.

The Nevada Taxicab Authority announced that, effective noon Feb. 9 through Feb. 12, there will be a $10 fee on every trip around Harry Reid International Airport, the Strip Corridor and Allegiant Stadium.

A map from the authority outlines the boundaries where the fee increase will be implemented, with Sunset Road to the south, Arville Street to the east, Gilespie Street, Maryland Parkway and University Center Drive to the east, and Wyoming Avenue to the north.

For more information about taxicab companies in Las Vegas, visit taxi.nv.gov.

