”We will own our mistakes”: Boring Co. president addresses multiple Vegas Loop construction violations

Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop project has seen multiple instances where the project has received fines, reprimands and scrutiny from various state and local agencies and the media.

A chemical used in Boring Co.'s Vegas Loop project. The HazMat label code indicates the chemical as slightly hazardous to health. (Nevada OSHA)

Boring Company President Steve Davis talks about one of the boring machines being used to build out the Vegas Loop, on Jan. 5, 2026. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The president of the Boring Co. admitted his company has not been transparent enough about incidents during the construction of its Vegas Loop transportation system that led to multiple fines, reprimands and scrutiny from state and local agencies and the media over worker safety and environmental concerns.

Boring Co. President Steve Davis spoke about the issues during a recent extended tour of the Vegas Loop project. His comments came after firefighters and workers suffered chemical burns while in the tunnels, after crews illegally dumped drilling liquids into Clark County’s sewer system and after concerns arose about a pool of green water stored on a Boring Co. site.

With the Vegas Loop being heavily scrutinized since its inception, Davis said, it’s partly the company’s fault for not having open communication with the community.

“A lot of it is that we’re not transparent enough, so we’re glad that you’re here,” said Davis, who noted the company does not have a communications team. “We will own our mistakes; the green water is not a mistake — it was groundwater purposely put there to build that structure — but the sewer was our mistake.”

Here’s a look at some of the issues that have arisen during construction of the megaproject:

Firefighter burns

One of the more serious incidents occurred in December 2024, when two Clark County firefighters reported they suffered chemical burns after conducting training in Vegas Loop tunnels. The burns were caused by an accelerant used to cure concrete that was in muck in the tunnel during the training operations.

On May 28, 2025, Boring Co. was fined $425,595 by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but the fines were rescinded after Boring Co. officials contacted the state office and requested a meeting on the citations, according to state documents.

Kristopher Sanchez, director of the state’s Department of Business and Industry, rescinded the fines pending further review the next day, determining the citations did not meet legal requirements. Later that day, Boring Co. met with state officials, but since the citations had already been rescinded, no official conference was needed and no documentation was required, according to the state.

During that meeting, according to a response from the state to an investigative story by Fortune, Boring Co. officials provided documentation to the state they said supported their argument that the citations were unwarranted and that the injured firefighters had failed to follow safety protocols by not wearing proper personal protective equipment.

On June 6, 2025, OSHA formally closed the matter after reviewing information relating to the case, deeming the fines unwarranted, according to the state. The legal review uncovered process failures within OSHA, including the lack of required legal review for serious citations, according to a statement released by the state. The Division of Industrial Relations issued new policies following the review aimed at improving inspections, documentation and legal oversight, according to OSHA’s report.

The investigation about the citations and meeting published by Fortune alleged Boring Co. received preferential treatment by Gov. Joe Lombardo that led to the cancellation of the fines. It also alleged that meeting records were scrubbed, prompting OSHA to release hundreds of pages of documents detailing the series of events that led to the fines being withdrawn.

The state said no evidence was discovered that records were changed tied to the May 29 meeting, and it denied claims of political pressure, saying the governor’s office routinely forwards complaints for review and did not direct an outcome on the matter.

In December, state assemblymembers Cinthia Moore and Venise Karris sent a letter to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson calling for an independent investigation into whether state officials falsified records tied to the Boring Co. case. They also requested the release of all documents related to the case and criminal charges if evidence supported such a move.

“The facts, as reported by reputable media and corroborated by available public records, point to potential misconduct by state actors in Governor Lombardo’s administration at the very highest level, involving a high-profile company with substantial economic and political influence,” Moore and Karris’ letter to Wolfson stated. “The circumstances suggest more than bureaucratic error; they appear consistent with a willful effort to conceal a politically sensitive state-agency action, to the benefit of a private corporation and at the expense of Clark County Firefighters and Boring Company workers.”

When asked about the firefighter burns incident, Davis told the Review-Journal that the state’s response was more than sufficient and that he didn’t have anything more to add on the matter.

Loop incidents

Other work-related incidents that arose during Vegas Loop construction include multiple workers claiming they suffered chemical burns by accelerants added to the concrete mix used during tunneling operations, leading to a $100,000 fine against the company; a 2023 incident when digging occurred too close to Las Vegas Monorail foundations, leading to a 24-hour shutdown of the system, and claims that workers illegally dumped dirt in a commercial center parking lot.

The most recent incident came in August, when Boring Co. was fined $500,000 by the Clark County Water Reclamation District for illegally dumping spent drilling fluid into storm drains at its 3824 Paradise Road site, the former site of the Firefly restaurant. The agency’s report said inspectors told crews to not dump the fluid into the sewer system, only to rebuff those commands, leading to water reclamation counsel David Stoft call it a “brazen refusal to stop.”

Boring Co. paid the water district fine, and Davis said the company was in the wrong.

“The sewer thing was legit our mistake,” Davis said during the tour of the Vegas Loop system. “That wasn’t a malicious or harmful thing, that was a permit problem. By the way, we owned that mistake the same day. We sent a letter to all of the commissioners saying ‘We made a mistake, we put water in the sewer and we immediately took it out and rerouted it to the water treatment plant.’”

The water treatment plant Davis referred to is one Boring Co. has located at their 4744 Paradise site for water and dirt encountered while tunneling the 2.2-mile University Center Loop.

“It was literally a benign mistake,” Davis said. “What actually went into the sewer — are you ready for this? Water and soap. So, the concerns of the media were very high, and I keep hearing about drilling fluids; soap is our drilling fluid. … But it was 100 percent the Boring Co.’s mistake. We should not have not connected to that sewer. It was a quick fix, we put it into the correct pipe and that was it.

“We’ll own our mistakes, and that was 100 percent our mistake.”

Green pool

One incident Davis said was not a mistake was a large pool of green water at the 3824 Paradise site where the illegal dumping incident occurred. The pool was visible from over the gate at one point last year. Despite the ominous look, Davis said the liquid was harmless.

“Do you know what that actually was?” Davis said. “That was groundwater. If you go into Vegas and just dig 10 feet and just wait, it will be filled with water. After a few days, it will turn green, because that’s what water does.”

Clark County Water Reclamation District spokesman Bronson Mack said the agency did not take a sample of the liquid that was pooled on the site but confirmed it did not cause harm to the environment, noting the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s testing of the valley’s water.

“SNWA performs regular, routine sampling and testing of water resources at various locations in the valley, including the Las Vegas Wash, Lake Mead and groundwater wells,” Mack told the Review-Journal via email. “That routine sampling has shown no levels of concern or changes in quality of local water resources.”

Site regulations

Davis said Boring Co. has an open door for regulators and agencies at any of their active construction sites to observe their work. At times, Davis said, there are more inspectors present at sites than people who are working on the project.

“We’re inspected by the county, of course,” Davis said. “We’re inspected by the fire department. We have to have, as part of our agreement, a mandatory third-party inspector that we hire. There’s a company that is inspecting us, and there is often multiple of them. There’s a concrete inspector, there’s a grout inspector, there’s a structural inspector, there’s a rebar inspector. We are open doors to our partners to inspect us. For example, the convention center’s safety team is always inspecting us.”

There are between one and five inspectors on various sites at all times, Davis estimates.

“As it should be,” Davis said. “It’s literally under public roads.”

