What to expect as Las Vegas Grand Prix track setup gets underway

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit setup is underway near the resort corridor as crews ready the area for November’s race weekend.

Work began this week with the start of track lighting installation on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. The first round of track lighting work on Harmon will last through Sept. 19, with all lanes open to traffic during the day, going down to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday-Friday. The stretch of Harmon will see another round of lighting installation Oct. 6-10, according to the race’s transportation website.

Over the next several weeks, crews will carry out similar track lighting and barrier installation, as well as set up fan areas and temporary bridges around the 3.8-mile circuit. The track mainly involves public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues, where race activity will occur on Nov. 20-22.

Most race set up work will occur in the overnight hours to limit traffic impacts, outside of when the Flamingo Road vehicular bridge over Koval is set up Oct. 12-17, which will require a full shutdown of the intersection.

There are also the scheduled 24/7 lane restrictions on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound in front of the Bellagio, as crews build out a high-end spectator zone over the property’s popular fountain attraction. The closure of two Strip lanes and the sidewalk in front of the Fountains at Bellagio is scheduled to begin Monday and last through December when race infrastructure is dismantled.

Motorists can stay up to date on the latest traffic impacts of grand prix setup by checking the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s interactive traffic website that allows road users to know when and where circuit work will be occurring day and night. The website also features the entire work schedule, broken down from pre-race, race week and post-race road impacts. Area residents can also opt into Clark County’s grand prix text line by texting F1LV to 31996 to receive updates of the work expected in the week ahead.

