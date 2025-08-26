What to know about Wednesday’s Summerlin parade for national Little League champs

The 6,200 parking spots via surface lots, garages and on-street parking around Downtown Summerlin are expected to be able to handle the anticipated fan volume.

Summerlin South pitcher Garrett Gallegos celebrates winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Las Vegas community is set to celebrate the Summerlin South Little League team Wednesday with a parade in the team’s backyard.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, taking place on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin. The road runs east-west through a southern portion of the outdoor mall between Pavilion Center and Summa drives.

Summerlin South will also be honored for their Little League World Series U.S. championship later Wednesday during the Aviators-Iowa Cubs game at Las Vegas Ballpark. Due to the large crowd expected for the parade and the fans already planning to attend the 7:05 p.m. Aviators game, guests are urged to arrive early, to park and find a spot along the parade route, according to a statement from Downtown Summerlin.

The 6,200 parking spots in surface lots, garages and on-street parking around Downtown Summerlin are expected to be able to handle the anticipated fan volume, according the spokesperson. Station Casinos did not respond to a request for comment on whether nearby Red Rock resort would allow guests to park at their property, should the need arise.

Traffic control will be provided during the event, with Metropolitan Police Department officers onsite, according to the Downtown Summerlin statement. It said traffic control is not planned on Sahara Avenue, Charleston Boulevard or the nearby 215 Beltway.

Metro confirmed officers will be on hand to assist with crowd and traffic control but did not provide further details.

The parade will be emceed by Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and feature participation by the Raiders, Golden Knights, Athletics, Aviators, Las Vegas Grand Prix and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition, Summerlin-area school bands and cheer teams will also be included in the program, including Bishop Gorman, Faith Lutheran, Palo Verde, The Meadows and Doral Academy.

