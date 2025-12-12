What’s that construction taking place on Summerlin Parkway near Anasazi?

Work on the $26 million, 3.5-mile Summerlin Parkway Trail will lead to a multimonth road closure as crews progress on the project.

What’s that silver structure being built over the 215 at Summerlin Parkway?

One dead, three injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 at Charleston

Work on a new trail is underway on the north side of Summerlin Parkway on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Work on a new trail, right, is underway on the north side of Summerlin Parkway on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Work on a new trail, right, is underway on the north side of Summerlin Parkway on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Work on the $26 million, 3.5-mile Summerlin Parkway Trail will lead to a multi-month road closure as crews progress on the project.

Beginning next month, Crestdale Lane will close for three months between Covington Cross and Trailwood drives to allow crews to dig a tunnel beneath Crestdale, according to the city of Las Vegas. The tunnel will be built out with electrical for lighting and paved ahead of opening.

The Summerlin Parkway Trail will run adjacent to the parkway between Anasazi Drive and Rampart Boulevard. The trail will run on the north side of Summerlin Parkway between the 215 Beltway and Anasazi, then moving to the south side of Summerlin Parkway from Anasazi to Rampart Boulevard where it will connect with the Bonanza Trail.

The trail will also connect with the 215 Trail West Trail via a pedestrian bridge that will span the 215 beltway that is currently under construction as part of the 215/Summerlin Parkway interchange project.

Work on the project is underway, with crews removing shrubs and installing foundations.

iFrames are not supported on this page.

Minimal traffic implications are expected on Summerlin Parkway during the entirety of the project, according to the city. Lane restrictions are expected on Anasazi, Town Center and Rampart as trail crossings are built at those locations.

Work on the trail between the 215 and Town Center Drive will take place through June. Then work will shift to between Town Center and Rampart, which will last through the end of March 2027.

The trail will be 12 feet wide, with an asphalt pathway and provide a safe space for pedestrians, runners and bicyclists, while providing better connectivity with the links to other trails.

The trail will include lighting, fencing and trash receptacles.

The project funding is 95 percent provided by Federal dollars, with the remaining 5 percent coming from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.