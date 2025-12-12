What’s that silver structure being built over the 215 at Summerlin Parkway?

Anyone who has driven on the 215 Beltway near Summerlin Parkway has likely seen and wondered what the interesting silver structure spanning a portion of the freeway is.

Constructions on pedestrian bridges are underway on the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway interchange on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The structure is a partially enclosed pedestrian bridge that’s being built as part of the $130 million 215/Summerlin Parkway interchange project.

Half of the bridge has already been installed with the other half scheduled for installation next week, Clark County announced Thursday. The 215 southbound will be closed between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue from 8 p.m. Dec. 18, through 6 a.m. Dec. 19. The closure is required to install the final span of the pedestrian bridge over the 215.

During the closure 215 southbound traffic will be detoured to Summerlin Parkway eastbound to the Anasazi Drive off-ramp to head south to Far Hills Avenue westbound to renter 215 southbound. Detour signs will be in place to guide motorists.

The 215/Summerlin Parkway interchange project includes the revamping of interchange ramps, construction of a new flyover ramp from 215 southbound to Summerlin Parkway eastbound, new bridges, widening of the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge, and adding three new trail bridges, including the one spanning the 215.

The pedestrian bridge will eventually link the already existing Beltway West Trail, which runs along the 215, to the under-construction Summerlin Parkway Trail. The shared-use trail is open to pedestrians, runners and bicyclists.

The 215 Beltway Trail runs from Tropicana Avenue in the southwest valley to Decatur Boulevard in the northwest.

Plans call for extending the Beltway Trail further from Decatur, with North Las Vegas planning to extend the trail to Losee Road, via two different projects.

