Which parts of 215 Beltway will face lane closures for repaving project?

A $18.4 million project begins this weekend to repave a stretch of the 215 Beltway in the Las Vegas Valley and make other improvements.

Zoox moves closer to rolling out its robotaxi service in Las Vegas

Here’s what happened after crash victim was fatally shot on Las Vegas freeway

The 215 Beltway is seen Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work will kick off this weekend on the $18.4 million project to repave the 215 Beltway between Interstate 15 and Windmill Lane.

Crews will begin work Sunday on the nearly 4-mile stretch of the beltway, leading to overnight lane closures, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The beltway will be down to two lanes between I-15 and Windmill from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly between Sunday and June 13. During that period, 215 will be down to one lane in each direction between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard from midnight to 6 a.m.

The stretch of 215 includes freeway ramps for Warm Springs Road, the Harry Reid Airport Connector, Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill.

As part of the project, crews will remove the current 1-inch layer of asphalt and repave it with a new 1-inch layer of crumb overlay. The project is slated to last until winter.

Additional work includes structure upgrades, signal and lighting improvements, intelligent transportation systems upgrades and ADA improvements along the stretch of 215.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.