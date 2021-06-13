Will Strip road work affect traffic for Resorts World opening?

A major road project on Las Vegas Boulevard bordering the Strip’s newest resort is ongoing, but crews will look to mitigate the traffic impact during Resorts World’s grand opening this month.

Road work continues on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Resorts World on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The $33 million first phase of the seven-phase project on the Strip between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway began in December 2019, focusing on the north end of the boulevard, stretching from Sahara to Spring Mountain Road.

Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection upgrades to improve pedestrian crossings, enhancements to traffic signal and street lighting systems with smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sahara Avenue to Spring Mountain Road is limited to one or two travel lanes in each direction depending on what work is occurring, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

The road is limited to one lane in each direction during overnight work hours, generally from 2-10 a.m.

The scope of work occurring ahead of Resorts World’s June 24 opening will see a lesser impact on the southbound side of the Strip, the side of the $4.3 billion resort.

“From June 24 through July 5, the southbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard will have no lane closures in front of Resorts World,” Kulin said. “There will be at least two travel lanes open for southbound traffic between Sahara and Spring Mountain on the rest of that side of the street.”

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard during that time will see at least two lanes open for traffic, except during overnight work hours, when northbound traffic could be limited to one lane.

The Sahara to Spring Mountain phase is expected to be substantially complete in August.