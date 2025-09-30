‘Win-win for everybody’: New Nevada law brings major change to public transportation

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom speaks with the media during a press event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC Chief Executive Officer M.J. Maynard-Carey, middle, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Henderson City Councilman Jim Seebock take photos during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New promotional signage is displayed at a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC operators applaud during Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s (out of frame) remarks at a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC transit security officers talk at the end of a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, top/left, acknowledges RTC operators during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC transit security officers talk before the start of a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson City Councilman Jim Seebock speaks during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC transit security officers listen to a speaker during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CSN student and RTC transit rider Malaya Sabell speaks during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC operator Drew Bogart assists riders locate the bus they need during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From right: Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, presents an award to RTC government affairs analyst Maria Nieto Orta during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miniature RTC buses are displayed during a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RTC Chief Executive Officer M.J. Maynard-Carey, right, talks with transit security officers at the end of a media event hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at the Bonneville Transit Center, in Las Vegas. The event highlighted RTC’s new improvements aimed at better safety and security for both riders and operators. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new Nevada law taking effect this week will increase safety on Las Vegas Valley buses and improve service reliability when on-board incidents occur.

Senate Bill 290 takes effect Wednesday. It allows the security guards that patrol the Regional Transportation Commission’s bus routes and stations to remove unruly passengers themselves without having to wait for police or firefighters to do so.

The inability of RTC security to eject passengers has led to delays while awaiting for emergency response. SB290 was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo during this year’s legislative session.

De-escalation key

Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, said she sponsored the bill after hearing from students, businesses, residents and law enforcement officials who wanted help determining the best way to handle on-board incidents while getting riders on their way.

“That’s exactly what this bill does, and that’s why I’m not surprised that we had strong ground support and strong legislative support and ultimately led to the passage of Senate Bill 290,” Nguyen said Tuesday during a news conference at the Bonneville Transit Center.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who is also an RTC board member, said allowing RTC security to remove unruly riders will also benefit the Metropolitan Police Department and other police and fire departments.

“I realized Metro was very important to this, but I didn’t realize that the fire department was also very important because the firefighters are the ones who have to come and get people off the bus,” Segerblom said. “It’s been a win-win for everybody.”

Latest safety enhancement

The new law is the latest in a series of safety improvements enacted by the RTC over the past few years.

The transit authority beefed up its staff of armed security guards to nearly 350 last year to increase their presence along bus routes and stations and to improve response time to incidents. The officers use body-worn cameras and GPS safety buttons to ensure their own safety while on patrol.

In 2023, the RTC implemented the use of an artificial intelligence weapons detection system called ZeroEyes in all of its transit centers. The technology can detect if someone in a transit center is brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, with allows RTC to quickly dispatch the appropriate response.

Jim Seebock, Henderson city councilman and RTC Board Member, is a retired Metro officer and his provided input to the RTC’s safety efforts.

“Safety is personal to me,” Seebock said. “I’m optimistic that SB 290 will strengthen and supplement the many safety initiatives already underway. Over the past two years the RTC has made historic investments in safety and security to ensure riders and operators feel protected every day.”

The agency budgeted $26 million for security operations this year.

‘Security is good’

Maya Sabell, a College of Southern Nevada student and RTC bus rider, said that before she started to use the bus, she was unsure about its safety. She worried about dangerous people on buses and was weary of the homeless population that she sometimes encounters. But after riding the RTC buses for the past four years, she said, she sees the rides as a positive addition to her life and welcomes the added safety measures.

“One thing I will say, homeless people are not as mean as you think,” said Sabell, who is majoring in early childhood education at CSN. “I pass by a few of them, and they are kind of cool. Stop judging them. At the same time, I feel like some of them are on drugs, some of them do have real bad problems. To keep your safety and to keep your sanity, yes, security is good.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.