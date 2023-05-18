With ‘massive crowds,’ EDC will jam roadways this weekend

Officials are warning EDC partygoers to brace for traffic delays on roads leading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of the festival that starts Friday.

Traffic is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard North as EDC fans make their way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks light up the night sky above EDC on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With about 150,000 people slated to attend EDC each night this weekend in Las Vegas, officials are warning partygoers to brace for traffic jams.

Those traveling near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the three-day festival’s location, between Friday afternoon and Monday morning should expect heavier than usual traffic on Interstate 15 and surrounding roads.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has participated in EDC traffic planning meetings over the past several months, with event organizers, Clark County, the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada State Police.

“We are anticipating massive crowds once again for EDC, particularly in the vicinity of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman. “By collaborating with these entities, we aim to ensure the safety and effectiveness of transportation for all those involved in this year’s festival.”

To ensure as smooth a traffic flow as can be had with thousands of vehicles heading to the same location NDOT will suspend work on ongoing road projects in the area for the weekend, Hopkins noted. Those projects include work on the I-15/215 Beltway north interchange, I-15 north widening and I-15 repaving.

“Beginning Friday morning and continuing until Monday evening, we will suspend our operations to prioritize ingress and egress of attendees to the festival,” Hopkins added.

Those looking to beat the bulk of the daily traffic rush should arrive at the speedway early. The gates open between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, with the first acts slated to begin at 7 p.m. Arriving well before 7 p.m. should help cut down on the traffic congestion motorists are likely to encounter on I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.