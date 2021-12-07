Woman, 50, killed while standing in middle of Boulder Highway

A woman was killed early Tuesday when police said she was struck by a car on Boulder Highway.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female pedestrian was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a car on Boulder Highway, police said.

Investigators believe the 50-year-old was standing in the middle of Boulder Highway near South Sandhill Road around 3:42 a.m. when she was struck by a 2014 Kia Soul, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the Kia, a 63-year-old Las Vegas man, stopped at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The woman died at the scene.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.