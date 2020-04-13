Woman critical after 2-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas

A woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in southeast Las Vegas on Monday morning.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the woman was inside a vehicle struck by another vehicle on Pecos Road, just south of Russell Road, at 4:52 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, Gordon said. No further information was immediately available on the cause of the crash or if there were other injuries.

Pecos Road was closed in both directions, from East Quail Avenue to Russell. Road closures are expected to stay in place through 10 a.m.

