Woman critical as streak of Las Vegas auto-pedestrian crashes continues

Two people laying on a sidewalk near South Fourth Street south of East Charleston Boulevard were hit by a light-colored truck traveling north on Fourth Street.

Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a truck near downtown Las Vegas on Monday morning. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Two people who were laying on the east sidewalk of South Fourth Street south of East Charleston Boulevard were hit by an unknown light-colored truck traveling north on Fourth Street about 11:40 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 28-year-old female suffered life-threatening critical injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. A 51-year-old man next to her suffered minor injuries. He was later discharged.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to CrimeStoppersofNV.com.

Crashes involving pedestrians have risen 18.5 percent, with 282 in the first almost four months of 2024, according to Metro. That’s compared with 238 in 2023.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.