71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Woman critical as streak of Las Vegas auto-pedestrian crashes continues

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Small businesses near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane have reported impacts fr ...
Businesses launch petition to ‘stop’ 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Motorists navigate on the U.S. 95 and Interstate 15 interchange, commonly called the “sp ...
Why the I-15/U.S. 95 freeway interchange is called the ‘Spaghetti Bowl’
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
The site of a crash is seen at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur on Sunday, May 5, 202 ...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in the west valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 7:51 pm
 

Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a truck near downtown Las Vegas on Monday morning. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Two people who were laying on the east sidewalk of South Fourth Street south of East Charleston Boulevard were hit by an unknown light-colored truck traveling north on Fourth Street about 11:40 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 28-year-old female suffered life-threatening critical injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. A 51-year-old man next to her suffered minor injuries. He was later discharged.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to CrimeStoppersofNV.com.

Crashes involving pedestrians have risen 18.5 percent, with 282 in the first almost four months of 2024, according to Metro. That’s compared with 238 in 2023.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive veteran guard in latest roster move
Aces waive veteran guard in latest roster move
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Santana wants a new Woodstock as he makes Las Vegas Strip return
recommend 2
Las Vegas teen drowns in Utah state park
recommend 3
Zion hiker dies near Angels Landing; 2nd hiker death in 2024
recommend 4
Raiders add former Pro Bowl offensive lineman for extra depth
recommend 5
CCSD program gives students extra year to earn diplomas
recommend 6
Where do the Raiders stand at cornerback after NFL draft?