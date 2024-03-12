68°F
Woman dies after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 4:33 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A 50-year-old woman died after a crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Nevada State Police announced Tuesday.

Elizabeth Misako Teramoto died after a crash near the intersection of South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway westbound off-ramp at around 4:15 a.m.

Teramoto, who was driving a Mini Cooper, was struck by a 2016 Lexus sedan traveling at a high speed, police said. The Lexus rotated, struck a curb and hit a traffic light support before stopping in a crosswalk area.

The Mini Cooper also rotated and struck a light pole before stopping north of the intersection.

Teramoto was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death marks the 11th fatal crash in Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol-Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

