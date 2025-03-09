Woman dies in North Las Vegas crash

New bridge over 215 beltway in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash on the Cheyenne Road overpass over Interstate 15 on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A woman died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the Cheyenne Road overpass over Interstate 15, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

All travel lanes on the overpass were closed in both directions Sunday afternoon between Losee Road and Civic Center Road, along with the I-15 southbound off-ramp and the I-15 northbound off-ramp.

Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Last Sunday, a 21-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a car north of the overpass on Interstate 15 in the southbound lanes.

