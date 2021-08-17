Woman killed in single-car crash in west Las Vegas

Police said a Toyota Camry was heading westbound on Flamingo Road early Tuesday near Tenaya Way when it struck the center median and then hit a light pole.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday that closed a busy thoroughfare in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police said a Toyota Camry was heading westbound on Flamingo Road when it left its lane entering the intersection with Tenaya Way and struck the center median. The vehicle continued westbound and then hit an overhead light pole, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, was taken University Medical Center, where she died.

Police were trying to determine what caused the crash.

Police Lt. David Gordon said Flamingo was closed between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives as of 6 a.m.

“Avoid the area or expect delays,” Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.