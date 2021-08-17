98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Woman killed in single-car crash in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
Updated August 17, 2021 - 10:24 am
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way on Tuesday, Aug. ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday that closed a busy thoroughfare in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police said a Toyota Camry was heading westbound on Flamingo Road when it left its lane entering the intersection with Tenaya Way and struck the center median. The vehicle continued westbound and then hit an overhead light pole, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, was taken University Medical Center, where she died.

Police were trying to determine what caused the crash.

Police Lt. David Gordon said Flamingo was closed between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives as of 6 a.m.

“Avoid the area or expect delays,” Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
2
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
3
Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas
Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas
4
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
5
Raiders welcome back kicker Daniel Carlson, release 7 players
Raiders welcome back kicker Daniel Carlson, release 7 players
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST