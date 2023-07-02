Woman killed, passenger hurt, in overnight east Las Vegas crash

The crash happened on North Hollywood Boulevard in the east Las Vegas Valley.

A 29-year-old woman was killed and her 22-year-old passenger was injured after police said a car veered off the road in east Las Vegas overnight.

At about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, a 2005 Toyota Matrix heading south on North Hollywood Boulevard south of East Stewart Avenue hit a tree.

Police said the Matrix was suspected of having been speeding.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.

The death marks the 65th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.