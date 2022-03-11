Wrong-way driver crash closes I-15 northbound lanes at Jean

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said at 2:46 a.m. troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver at I-15 and St. Rose Parkway.

A vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate-15 has closed northbound lanes at Jean. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation)

A vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 has closed northbound lanes at Jean.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 5:01 a.m. that the crash occurred near mile marker 12.

“All (northbound) lanes are blocked,” the commission said in a tweet. “Northbound traffic has to exit at Jean.”

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said at 2:46 a.m. troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver at I-15 and St. Rose Parkway.

“A reported blue F-150 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes,” Wellman said. “The Ford went head-on with a semi at I-15 just north of Jean causing the semi to catch fire.”

The tractor trailer came to rest in the far left travel lane and inside shoulder of the highway. The F-150 ended up in the far right travel lane.

“Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries,” Wellman said, adding impairment is suspected for the driver of the Ford.

“Both are male adults and no passengers,” Wellman said of the drivers.

A traffic camera showed the tractor trailer overturned on the highway blocking all three lanes. The pickup was destroyed.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.