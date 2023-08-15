Wrong-way drivers can kill. Here’s what Nevada is doing to stop them

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing enhanced wrong-way driver detection systems at four Las Vegas Valley highway interchanges.

Four Southern Nevada interchanges are scheduled to have wrong-way driver detection systems installed.

Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue and U.S. Highway 95 at Kyle Canyon and Skye Canyon roads and at Durango Drive will be fitted with the wrong-way driver alert systems, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night and take two months to complete. During that span overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures are possible between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday-Friday at the four interchanges.

NDOT already adds “Wrong Way” signs at all freeway off-ramps but is increasing its wrong-way crashes preventative measures at the identified interchanges.

“The system employs radar and closed-circuit cameras to automatically identify vehicles entering in the wrong direction,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. “This triggers two sets of red flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp. The first set of signs is 4 feet in height, intentionally designed to be more visible to drivers who might be drowsy or impaired, effectively signaling them to stop and avoid proceeding in the wrong direction.”

Between 2014 and 2018, an annual average of 27 crashes and more than 90 citations were tied to wrong-way crashes in Nevada, according to NDOT.

NDOT recently wrapped up a study on wrong-way driver alert systems, leading to the installation of 37 wrong-way driver detection systems within the state.

“The study revealed that 84 percent of the identified wrong-way vehicles were able to safely turn around before entering the freeway,” Hopkins said.

