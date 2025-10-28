Zoox rides to Sphere set for 2026 debut following partnership deal

Zoox has been named the official autonomous ride-hail partner of Sphere, the companies announced Tuesday.

Passengers arrive in their Zoox vehicle at Resorts World on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Zoox robotaxi travels on Koval Lane with Sphere in the background on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Passengers walk to their Zoox vehicle leaving from Resorts World on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Zoox vehicle works its way back to Resorts World on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sphere will be one of the next locations where customers can hail rides on Zoox’s robotaxi service.

As part of the partnership, a planned Zoox-branded pick-up and drop-off zone will be added to Sphere. Rides will become available in early 2026.

“Sphere has quickly become an iconic destination and landmark in Las Vegas, drawing millions of visitors annually with its next-level fusion of art and technology,” Michael White, Zoox chief product officer, said in a statement. “With this partnership, riders aren’t being transported between locations; they’re stepping from the future of transportation into the future of entertainment.”

Sphere’s addition will be part of a larger service expansion planned for early next year.

Zoox launched its robotaxi service in September and is currently offering free rides from Resorts World, TopGolf, New York-New York, Luxor and Area 15. The service was allowed to begin under interim authority by the Nevada Transportation Authority. Before Zoox can expand its service and begin charging a fee, the company will need to submit several compliance items to the Nevada Transportation Authority as part of its permit application.

Once that permit is approved, Zoox will be allowed to charge for its ride-hailing service and operate up to 100 vehicles, according to NTA spokeswoman Teri Williams.

Zoox has been testing its driverless vehicle technology in Las Vegas since 2019, accumulating data that is being used in the company’s ride-hailing service. Zoox operates out of a 190,000-square-foot headquarters in southwest Las Vegas.

Zoox robotaxis lack steering wheels or pedals and feature four seats, with pairs of seats facing each other. The vehicles can reach speeds of up to 75 mph, going both forward and backward. They feature crab steering, sliding doors, onboard computer systems, sensors and cameras.

Like any other ride-hailing service, customer can order a ride via a smartphone app.

