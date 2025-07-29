Zoox to provde robotaxi service to Area15 in Las Vegas

Area15 has inked a partnership deal to provide robotaxi rides to guests of the Las Vegas immersive entertainment district.

Zoox announced its fully autonomous robotaxis have been driving on public roads in Las Vegas since mid-June. (Zoox)

Amazon-owned Zoox signed a deal making them the official ride-hail partner of Area15, the company announced Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Zoox will have a dedicated location at the just off-Strip attraction for ride pickups and drop offs. Zoox plans to launch their robotaxi service later this year, with a target date yet to be announced.

Area15 offers an array of attractions including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and Universal Horror Unleashed, which is scheduled to open next month.

“Area15 has become a must-see attraction with its playful, futuristic exhibits, and our partnership is a natural extension of what the destination delivers to its guests,” Michael White, Zoox’s chief product officer, said in a statement. “Area15 ignites wonder and creativity for visitors of all ages and offers an experience where everyone can choose their own adventure. In a similar spirit, everything is purpose-built in the Zoox robotaxi, designed to give time, space, and choice back to our riders as they explore Las Vegas.”

Zoox began autonomous driving operations in Las Vegas in 2019 and has a 190,000-square-foot headquarters located in the southwest valley.

The testing first began with retrofitted self-driving Toyota Highlander vehicles that were used to gather data while traveling around the Las Vegas Valley. Zoox has since incorporated specially built four-seater pods that operate without a driver. The vehicles are bi-directional and can reach speeds of up to 75 mph going forward or backward. The pods also feature four-wheel steering, also known as crab steering, and feature sliding doors, onboard computer systems, various sensors and cameras and have been being tested on Las Vegas roads since June 2023.

A Zoox robotaxi was involved in a minor crash in April, which resulted in the voluntary recall of 270 of its autonomous vehicles and the brief pausing of self-driving operations in Las Vegas. Testing since resumed, with Zoox offering an explorer program allowing select riders to take rides in Zoox robotaxis and provide feedback on their experience, ahead of launching the ride-hailing service to the general public.

The Area15 deal is the latest deal Zoox’ has inked as it plans its robotaxi roll out, joining the Golden Knights and Resorts World.

With Area15’s expansion set to come online this year, bringing even more visitors to the attraction, adding Zoox’s robotaxi service made since in a number of ways, according to Mark Stutzman, Area15 chief operating officer.

“As the world’s first immersive art, entertainment, and live events destination, Area15 embraces technological innovation and prioritizes the guest experience,” Stutzman said in a statement. “With this increased demand, smart and efficient transit options like Zoox will ensure our guests’ experience is seamless and enjoyable from start to finish.”

