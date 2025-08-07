Zoox’s Las Vegas robotaxi service moved closer to reality with federal exemption

Zoox’s plans to launch its robotaxi service in Las Vegas received a green light this week from federal transportation officials.

Zoox announced its fully autonomous robotaxis have been driving on public roads in Las Vegas since mid-June. (Zoox)

Zoox’s plans to launch its robotaxi service in Las Vegas received a green light this week from federal transportation officials. A startup date was not announced.

On Wednesday, Zoox was issued an exemption by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that will allow the Amazon-owned company to operate its autonomous vehicles on U.S. roads, the administration announced Wednesday. Zoox’s pods are considered “noncompliant” because they lack a steering wheel, side and rear view mirrors and other features standard vehicles have.

Previously only foreign self-driving vehicles were eligible for such an exemption, but U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s exemption for U.S. autonomous vehicles such as Zoox to operate on roads in the U.S.

“This is a win-win for safety and innovation,” Duffy said in a statement. “Under the leadership of President Trump, U.S. companies like Zoox have a process to create and test their latest technologies. America – not China – can and will drive the future of self-driving cars forward.”

The NHTSA expanded its Automated Vehicles Exemption Program in April to include American-built AVs as part of the program.

“Thanks to the expanded AVEP, transportation innovators can be confident in getting speedy review of their vehicles and, as appropriate, exemption from Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our work to ensure these exciting technologies are tested safely on our roads.”

Zoox has been conducting autonomous vehicle testing in Las Vegas since 2019. What first began with Toyota Highlanders specially outfitted with autonomous technology moved to include introducing specially built robotaxis in June 2023.

The four-seater pods can fit up to four people, reach speeds of 75 mph going forward or backward. The robotaxis feature four-wheel steering, sliding doors and music and climate controls for riders. Each vehicle includes an on-board computer system and sensors and cameras that work together to navigate the pods.

As Zoox aims to launch its commercial robotaxi service this year the company has partnered with the Vegas Golden Knights, Resorts World, Area 15 and other entities. Zoox has been offering free rides from Resorts World this year to those who are part of its explorer program.

In receiving the exemption, Zoox must remove or cover all statements that note that their robotaxis comply with applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The company self-certified their vehicles and had been under investigation by the NHTSA, which is closing its investigation into Zoox as part of the exemption.

The Nevada Transportation Authority, who oversees ride hailing companies in the state, congratulated Zoox on its federal exemption, but noted the vehicles still aren’t approved to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Las Vegas.

“Zoox has been operating in Nevada under interim authority granted by the Nevada Transportation Authority to provide free autonomous passenger transportation,” NTA spokeswoman Teri Williams told the Review-Journal via email. “Their permit with the NTA to provide paid rides will be issued once they submit several compliance items to the authority that the commission required at their application hearing. Once received, the company will be allowed to operate up to 100 vehicles and provide paid transportation services.”

A Zoox spokeswoman said the exemption allows the company to continue its ongoing operations in Las Vegas, and that it will not impact their paid robotaxi launch plans. Timing to when that service could begin was not provided.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.