Triple-digit highs in Las Vegas Valley ahead of weekend cooling

A water mister and multiple jet streams are seen on a hot day in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will have three more days of triple-digit highs and overnight lows in the upper 70s before a cold front drops weekend temperatures below the 99-degree normal high, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will reach 100 degrees, followed by 104 on Wednesday and 103 on Thursday, when winds are expected to pick up to 35 mph as the cold front arrives.

Friday, which has a forecast high of 96, should also be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

Saturday will dip to 94 and Sunday should see a high of 97.

Overnight lows this weekend are expected to hover in the lower 70s.

It will be dry this week in the valley, and mostly sunny skies are expected, the weather service said.