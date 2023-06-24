95°F
Local

Truck burns in New York-New York parking garage, 3 other vehicles damaged

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2023 - 3:17 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pickup truck that caught fire damaged three other vehicles inside the parking garage of the New York-New York early Saturday.

The Clark County Fire Department received a call at 6:12 a.m. about the blaze in the Strip hotel’s garage, at 3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd., and found the pickup fully involved in flames, Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck said.

Firefighters doused the fire at 6:35 a.m.

No one was injured, but three other vehicles were said to have been damaged, according to Steinbeck.

It was not immediately known what triggered the flare-up, and the fire is being investigated by the department, Steinbeck said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

